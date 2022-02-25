LSU partners with Kaplan to prepare student-athletes for workforce

LSU is partnering with education services provider Kaplan to offer career readiness programs to student-athletes.

Kaplan plans to provide 15 different “Credegree” programs to student athletes, which aim to increase a graduate’s job readiness and marketability by pairing the student’s degree with industry-recognized credentials.

LSU is one of a growing number of colleges investing in credentialing programs and its new partnership aims to assist “time-strapped student-athletes looking to upskill before graduation,” according to the announcement from Kaplan.

Kaplan’s professional credential courses aim to bridge the gap between the expectations of student-athletes and their prospects to play professionally. While a large number of student-athletes believe they will go on to compete professionally, according to a 2019 NCAA survey, fewer than 2% of NCAA athletes will actually do so. See the announcement.