LSU enrollment growth bucks national trend, while declines at BRCC, RPCC lead state

LSU’s fall 2020 freshman class was 9% larger than the previous year’s, while the number of new enrollees at Baton Rouge Community College and Gonzales-based River Parishes Community College fell 23% and 36%, respectively, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

The decline in community college enrollment could represent a worrisome trend for Capital Region workforce development, though the pandemic likely played a role.

LSU’s flagship campus saw the most growth in enrollment of first-time, full-time freshman students in the state with 564 additional students, while Remington College’s Shreveport campus had the most growth by percentage at 44%. Remington College is a private nonprofit trade-focused school.

BRCC had the state’s biggest decline in the number of freshmen with 265, while RPCC’s 36% decline was the biggest by percentage. ITI Technical College in Baton Rouge, listed as a private for-profit school, grew 22% with 36 additional first-year students, according to The Chronicle.

The Chronicle says undergraduate enrollment fell 3.6% nationally. Less than one-third of the more than 3,000 institutions the publication reviewed saw enrollment grow.

Louisiana colleges and universities collectively saw enrollment fall 1.5%. Arizona, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Utah were the only states to see increases in undergraduate enrollment from fall 2019 to fall 2020.

The biggest growth was among for-profit colleges. Of the 124 institutions where undergraduate enrollment grew by more than one-third, seven out of 10 were for-profit colleges, though they account for just 15% of the total group analyzed. Read the full story from The Chronicle of Higher Education.