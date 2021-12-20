LSU business college, MBA program ranked among nation’s best 

LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business was recently named one of the country’s top business schools by both College Consensus and The Princeton Review.

The Princeton Review lists LSU’s MBA program among those it reccomends to prospective students. The Best Business Schools list was created using surveys from more than 18,000 students at 271 business schools.

College Consensus, a college review aggregator, ranked the business school as No. 23 on its Best Online Undergraduate Business Programs 2022 ranking. The list pulled data from Times Higher Education, Quacquarelli Symonds, and U.S. News and World Report to find the top online business degree. Read more about the rankings from LSU.