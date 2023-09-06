LSU business college announces Hall of Distinction inductees 

LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees to its Hall of Distinction—Thomvest Ventures partner Kip Knight and Global Commerce and Services CEO Joaneane Smith, both alumni of the business school.

In addition, this year’s Outstanding Young Alumni Award recipient is 2015 graduate Jacques Bourque.

Established in 1996, the E.J. Ourso College of Business Hall of Distinction recognizes individuals who make significant contributions in the areas of business, academia, or government as well as their community.

Knight is operating partner at Thomvest Ventures, a $500 million venture capital fund based in the San Francisco Bay area. Knight is the co-author of Crafting Persuasion: A Leader’s Handbook to Change Minds and Influence Behavior and the author of Learning to Leap: How Leaders Turn Risk into Opportunities. Knight earned a degree in marketing from LSU in 1978.

Smith is president and CEO of Harvey, Louisiana-based Global Commerce and Services. Under Smith’s leadership, GCS has grown into an award-winning tech company, delivering IT solutions and services to the Navy, Army, Air Force, USDA, DISA, NASA and DHS. Smith also serves on the E.J. Ourso College of Business Dean’s Advisory Council and numerous other boards in Louisiana. Smith earned an MBA from LSU in 1997.

Bourque was named chief financial officer of Catalyst Bancorp, the parent company for Catalyst Bank, in February 2022, making him the youngest public bank CFO in the country. He holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from LSU and an MBA from UL Lafayette. He currently resides in Lafayette.

The college will honor the three at a banquet Nov. 9, at the Business Education Complex.

