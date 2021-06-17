LSU board will meet Friday to approve new president’s contract

The LSU Board of Supervisors will meet in Alexandria on Friday to approve a contract for newly selected president William Tate.

The contract includes a $750,000 base salary and runs through June 2026.

Also included in the contract is a stipulation stating that failure to comply with LSU policies regarding Title IX or failing to report a Title IX incident could lead to termination.

The Special Committee on Title IX and Compliance, which was formed in March and tasked with ensuring compliance with LSU’s Action Plan on Title IX, will give a progress report at the meeting.

The meeting will also address the Faculty Council’s call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all LSU students and enforced social distancing and mask mandates until the vaccination policy is enforced.

The meeting begins at noon.