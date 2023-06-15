LSU board weighs 10-year contract extension with multimedia rights manager

The LSU Board of Supervisors is poised to consider a 10-year extension of its multimedia rights agreement with Playfly Sports Properties.

The board was meeting when this edition was published. Under the proposed agreement, Playfly would pay LSU almost $9.4 million the first year, escalating each year to more than $10.5 million in the last year of the contract, plus a $6 million “signing bonus” and an additional annual commission once certain revenue targets are met.

The current agreement dates back to 2016. The new deal also calls for Playfly to contribute $1.395 million over the contract term to support LSU’s name, image and likeness initiatives.

The board also was to receive a report about “power-based violence”—which includes but is not limited to all forms of sexual violence—as required by Act 472 from the Legislature’s 2021 regular session.

There were nine formal complaints across LSU campuses between Oct. 1, 2022, and March 31 of this year, the report states. No discipline for the incidents was reported, though three were still being investigated at the time of the report.

Only 7.2% of system employees had completed annual training related to recognizing and required reporting of power-based violence, though they have until the end of the year to do so and many campuses had not launched their annual training by March 31.

Other items on today’s agenda include: