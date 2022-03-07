LSU board approves controversial CenTrio, Tiger Energy Partners deal

The LSU Board of Supervisors has approved the long-contested deal between two private partners to operate the energy system of the Baton Rouge campus.

CenTrio, formerly Enwave Energy, and Tiger Energy Partners, a joint venture between Bernhard Energy and Johnson Controls Inc., financially closed on the 30-year partnership that will aim to modernize LSU’s utility system, the two companies announced today.

The deal drew controversy in late 2020 and early 2021, because of how LSU officials handled the public procurement process, and the two companies eventually agreed to split the deal. CenTrio got the operations and management contract and Tiger Energy Partners got the construction contract.

The $116 million deal has terms that include CenTrio paying Tiger Energy Partners nearly $112 million for a new energy-efficient plant, which could save LSU more than $3 million a year and $100 million over the course of the 30-year deal.