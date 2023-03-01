LSU baseball breaking out high-tech tools to go along with talent

Over the past decade, technology has become increasingly prominent within the game of baseball, revolutionizing the way the game has been analyzed, taught and coached.

While most of these changes have been felt in Major League Baseball, No. 1-ranked LSU has led the charge in embracing this technology at the college level, especially when it comes to developing their pitchers.

The Daily Advertiser has put together a three-part series on LSU’s use of advanced baseball technology, including how first-year pitching coach Wes Johnson has utilized the tools at his disposal and the progress LSU’s pitchers have made.

One such example is the use of TrackMan, a machine that tracks ball flight and calculates any and all movement within that flight—vertical or horizontal, spin rate, or changes in velocity.

LSU owns three TrackMan units. One is stationed at Alex Box Stadium and is used during every Tigers game. Besides measuring pitching metrics such as velocity, the TrackMan also traces the exit velocity and launch angle of every Tiger home run.

