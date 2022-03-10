LSU, b1BANK partner on veterans’ initiative, commercial banking scholarship

LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business will partner with b1BANK to expand opportunities for business and veterans, LSU announced today.

The partnership will establish a scholarship and boost funding for the college’s commercial banking initiative and its Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans. This academic program prepares students for the workforce through classroom instruction and experiential learning, officials say.

The “boot camp” is meant to provide military veterans with the tools needed to become successful entrepreneurs. The program will be offered through LSU Executive Education.

The bank is the newest sponsor for LSU 100, which annually recognizes the 100 fastest growing Tiger-owned or Tiger-led businesses. A new b1BANK Day, which allows students to learn about career opportunities at the bank, also is part of the partnership, LSU says.

“Looking at job outlook and earning potential, we see strong outcomes for LSU graduates working in commercial banking,” E.J. Ourso College Dean Jared J. Llorens says in the prepared announcement.

Jude Melville, president and CEO of b1BANK, says the partnership can help Louisiana keep and develop future business leaders, some of whom, he hopes, will end up as part of his bank’s team or as clients or partners.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the new partnership with b1BANK will establish the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans. Daily Report regrets the error.