LSU attracts two top cybersecurity professors 

LSU today announced it has hired two of the country’s top cybersecurity experts as part of its strategy to expand cybersecurity and military studies.

In March, LSU announced plans to position itself as a leading cyber and defense institution—an initiative that will involve all eight LSU campuses as well as partnerships with private industry, the U.S. military, and federal and state law enforcement. Following the announcement, the state granted $5 million this past legislative session for LSU’s cybersecurity and defense programs in Baton Rouge and Shreveport.

The first of LSU’s new faculty is Ibrahim “Abe” Baggili, who joins LSU as professor in the College of Engineering and Center for Computation and Technology. He was the former director of the Connecticut Institute of Technology and the Elder Family Endowed Chair at the University of New Haven, where he secured over $7 million in research funding and helped more than double enrollment in computing programs.

Meanwhile, Aisha Ali-Gombe joins LSU as an associate professor in the same department. She was formerly an assistant professor at Towson University in Maryland and received her Ph.D. in computer science with a concentration in information assurance from the University of New Orleans. See the announcement.