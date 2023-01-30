LSU athletics launches NIL collective Bayou Traditions

LSU athletics today announced the launch of Bayou Traditions, the official name, image and likeness fundraising collective for the athletic department.

The collective effectively crowdsources fundraising for NIL deals by pooling individual donations together into larger deals that can be competitive with offers from single sources with deep pockets, like attorney Gordon McKernan and Raising Cane’s, as reported by 225 magazine.

“Bayou Traditions is a new way LSU fans can support the success of our championship athletics programs and our elite student-athletes in the NIL era,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said in the announcement.

LSU is playing catch-up with other collectives that have been operating for years and have some aggressive fundraising goals. For example, Spyre Sports Group was launched in August 2020 to provide NIL deals to athletes at the University of Tennessee and has an annual fundraising goal of $25 million, as reported by On3.

An annual fundraising target for Bayou Traditions was not included in today’s announcement, but the collective’s website states that there are six donation levels, from $10 monthly/$100 annually to $5,000 monthly/$50,000 annually. Read the full announcement.