LSU athletic department revenue, spending reach new highs

LSU’s athletic budget rebounded in a big way during the 2021-2022 academic year, Sportico reports.

The athletic department’s expenses increased 46% to $192 million for 2021-2022 while revenue jumped 63% to $199 million compared to 2020-2021, according to Sportico’s database.

Significant rises in both expenses and revenue run contrary to fears that the pandemic and marketing rights for college athletes would usher in a new era of austerity. Instead, college athletic budgets expanded at the 63 public schools analyzed in the report.

There was a 7.3% increase in average expenses from 2018-2019 to 2021-2022 in athletic programs, compared to the 8.3% consumer price index inflation over the same period as measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Total pay for football coaches was up 18.2% from before the pandemic with compensation and bonuses specifically tied to bowl games increasing by 37% on average, more than any other expense category reported.

Coaches were paid more in 2021-22 than ever before, however some were paid even more not to coach as severance payments increased 31.6% among the schools. Read the full report.