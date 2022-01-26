LSU athletic department posts $10M loss for 2021 fiscal year

Following a year of lowered crowd capacities and canceled sporting events, LSU athletics suffered a $10 million deficit for the 2021 fiscal year, according to a report issued Monday by the Louisiana legislative auditor.

Total revenue for the department was around $121 million for the year while expenses were around $132 million.

Some of the largest expenses included $32 million for coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses and a separate $26 million for support staff compensation, benefits and bonuses. The biggest revenue source was media rights, which brought in about $40 million.

The football program, however, generated around $37 million in revenue and around $30 million in expenses.