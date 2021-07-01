LSU athletes pounce on deals to capitalize on their name, likeness

LSU athletes began making endorsement deal announcements this morning following the NCAA, LSU Board of Supervisors and state of Louisiana policy changes that allow them to capitalize on their name, image and likeness starting today.

As Fan Nation reports, some of LSU’s most profitable athletes in terms of endorsement deals and social media recognition today announced partnerships with local food chains and other companies.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. announced a Walk-On’s endorsement, quarterback Myles Brennan has partnered with Smoothie King and Small Sliders while wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, Jontre Kirklin and Deion Smith as well as offensive lineman Austin Deculus have teamed up with Yoke gaming.

Baseball’s Cade Beloso will be sponsored by his family’s company, Hot Rods Creole, while gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has nearly 4 million social media followers, is expected to be among the highest-paid college athletes in the country. Read the full story.