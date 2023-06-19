LSU appoints chief data officer as part of effort to modernize its research infrastructure

LSU President William Tate has named Keena Arbuthnot as the university’s first chief data officer. In her vice president-level position, she will be responsible for building analytics and measurement systems that will be used to guide decision-making and assess the university’s progress toward strategic objectives.

Arbuthnot’s role is part of Tate’s push to improve LSU’s research infrastructure, which he describes as “less than state-of-the-art in some places” in an essay published in September by Business Report.

She will oversee the office of ​​Data & Strategic Analytics, which will use analytic methods to inform the university’s leadership team in areas including evidence-driven practices that can improve planning, student enrollment and retention, financial aid, and staffing initiatives.

Arbuthnot’s most recent role was as special adviser to the LSU president on COVID-19 response. Prior to that, she served as associate vice president in LSU’s Office of Research and Economic Development.

She holds a Ph.D. in educational psychology, specializing in psychometrics, educational measurement, applied statistics and program evaluation. Read the full announcement.