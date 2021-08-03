LSU appoints acting vice provost 

LSU today announced it has appointed Jacqueline Bach as acting vice provost for academic programs and support services in the Office of Academic Affairs.

Bach’s appointment follows new LSU President William Tate’s leadership shake-up, which removed Stacia Haynie from her No. 2 post as executive vice president and provost last month. Bach will serve in her new post while a national search is conducted for a new executive vice president and provost, a position held on an interim basis by Matt Lee.

Bach will provide executive oversight and management for degree, certificate, and auxiliary academic programs and support services, working with deans, directors, and department chairs to ensure academic excellence at the university.

The appointment is another step in Tate’s efforts to shift the university’s focus, emphasizing research. Those familiar with the situation told Daily Report in July that Tate is likely looking to replace Haynie with someone who has a higher national profile and track record snagging major research grants, which was not seen as Haynie’s forte.