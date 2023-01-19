LSU announces $1.1M in seed funding for faculty research

The LSU Provost’s Fund for Innovation in Research will give $1.1 million in faculty research grants to 33 different projects at the university, the school announced Wednesday.

The fund was launched last year to provide seed funding for faculty and to support research programs likely to attract external support and federal funding to the university and the state. The fund supports research in five priority areas considered key economic drivers for Louisiana—agriculture, biomedicine and biotechnology, coast and environment, defense and cybersecurity, and energy.

Some of the research receiving seed funding this round includes a project exploring a low-carbon alternative to oil and gas as well as a project removing so-called forever chemicals from drinking water and the environment.

The 33 funded research projects involve nearly 80 faculty members across eight colleges and schools at the Baton Rouge campus, representing the largest investment in seed funding by LSU for faculty research in school history. More than half of the researchers who applied to the program received awards in the funding round, the school says.

