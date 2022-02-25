LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens awarded EPA grant for trash abatement

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden was awarded a $500,000 grant by the Environmental Protection Agency Trash Free Waters program to kickstart an effort that will demonstrate how to create trash-free watersheds in Baton Rouge.

The watershed at Burden, just off the main road that runs through the botanic gardens, is one of the most litter-laden places in the parish, a stunning example of the area’s problems with trash getting into local waterways. The site is a sea of soda cans and beer bottles that come from nearby Ward’s Creek, which spills over into the low-lying basin every time there’s a heavy rain.

The local effort funded by the grant comprises two objectives, the first of which is to reduce and prevent surface trash on city streets by engaging and empowering communities and by working with businesses, LSU and Southern University to implement water-filling stations and replace unsustainable products.

The second objective is to set up demonstration sites at Burden Museum & Gardens and the Capitol lakes for data collection, awareness and remediation of trash that makes its way into watersheds by using innovative trash-trap systems that intercept single-use items.

Jeff Kuehny, grant writer and director of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, believes the grant is an important first step in the right direction for trash abatement in the city.

