LSU AD Scott Woodward doesn’t want schools to pay student-athletes directly

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward sees his role at the university differently from what the average fan might.

“I always tell people that I’m more of an executive producer of a film than an autocratic leader of a corporation where I have, you know, 100 percent interest in my company and I can run it the way I wanna run it,” Woodward says. “I have a lot of stakeholders and a lot of people involved, but when it comes to hiring coaches, I always try to hire the best. And LSU deserves the best.”

It is through that viewpoint that the Baton Rouge native and Catholic High graduate has been shepherding the university’s athletic department through unprecedented changes while making audacious coaching hires.

Woodward sat down with Business Report’s JR Ball for the latest episode of the Strictly Business webcast to talk about hiring and managing top talent, and his thoughts on the impact of name, image and likeness deals on college sports.

Since the 2021 Supreme Court ruling making way for college athletes to earn money through NIL deals, NCAA sports have been undergoing a rapid transformation. Woodward says that the industry has been forced to react quickly to adopt the NIL as just another part of the college sports machine.

“NIL is just a piece of what we do. We still have to have facilities, we still have to have great personnel and coaches to support these kids. … All these things add up, and NIL if done right is a very positive thing,” Woodward says. He says LSU is embracing NIL as a good thing for student-athletes, not only financially but also through the experience and learning that comes with it.

Asked if he thinks the shifts in NIL will eventually lead to colleges paying athletes directly, Woodward says he hopes not, and that he thinks it’s unlikely.

On the hiring front, whether it’s coaches or other people in the department, Woodward says he looks for people who are intelligent and have a vision for their team.

“I hire people that are proven and who I think have the ability to have good success here at LSU,” Woodward says. “But that starts off with very smart people. … You know, there’s no accident that [women’s basketball coach] Kim Mulkey was the valedictorian of her class at Hammond High. These aren’t accidents. They’re correlations.”

Watch the full discussion on Business Report’s Strictly Business archive.