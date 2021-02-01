LSU 100 nominations open for 2021

LSU Executive Education today announced the opening of nominations for the 2021 LSU100 and LSU Roaring 10 programs.

The LSU 100 is a competitive program that recognizes the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world, while the LSU Roaring 10 list recognizes and celebrates the 10 highest-revenue-generating LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses.

Companies must apply each year to be considered for either list, and must meet the following criteria:

• The company must have been in business for five years or more as of Dec. 31, 2020.

• The company’s revenues must have been $100,000 or more in each of the calendar years from 2018 to 2020.

• The company must have been LSU graduate-led or graduate-owned from Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2020.

• The company and its leaders or founders must act with high integrity and operate in a manner consistent with the values and image of LSU.

The nomination period will close May 31, 2021. To nominate a company or to apply on behalf of your own company, visit lsu100.com.