Lower prices show Louisiana electricity regulation working, Entergy argues

While elected regulators and outside observers are calling for Louisiana to rethink how it oversees consumer electricity providers, Entergy Louisiana officials say relatively low prices in the state indicate the current system is working.

While 37 states saw a year-over-year increase in their electricity costs in April, according to the newest report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Louisiana had the second-largest decrease, at 10.1%. Much of Louisiana’s energy production is fueled by natural gas, so gas prices are an important determinant of electricity costs.

When focusing on residential customers only, 41 states saw an increase in average rates, while nine states, including Louisiana, saw a decrease, Entergy says. In fact, Louisiana’s residential rates decreased by nearly 7% versus last April, more than any other state.

And while Louisiana has seen a year-to-date increase through April, that’s also true of every other state, says Entergy spokesperson David Freese.

“As of April 2023, Louisiana residential electric rates were 11.17 cents per kilowatt hour, which is well below the national average of 16.11 cents and Texas at 14.19 cents,” he says.

The Public Service Commission is exploring different models that could include some measure of deregulation, or allowing customers to choose their energy provider within a regulated framework, which could end Entergy’s monopoly. But Entergy points to Texas, Louisiana’s closest deregulated neighbor, where electricity prices are higher across the board.