Low water levels on Mississippi River pose another economic threat 

The U.S. supply chain might be on the receiving end of a 1-2 punch that could crater an economy veering toward a possible recession.

In addition to a possible strike by railroad workers, a drought in the Midwest has slowed barge traffic on the Mississippi River, which is at the lowest water levels in 23 years.

Significant ramifications for grain and soybean prices globally are tied in. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the New Orleans District exported $3.9 billion in corn and $16.9 billion in soybeans in 2020.

Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said the low water levels couldn’t come at a worse time for farmers in the region. He said farmers have harvested about 73% of their soybeans, 98% of their corn and 86% of rice.

“We’re in the peak of the harvest season in the Southeast and Mississippi specifically,” Gipson said. “We’re getting the very last little bit of our harvest right now and a lot of that is grain. The bulk of it would normally go to an elevator on the Mississippi River for loading on the barges for the stream of commerce up and down the river and around the world. And then you’ve got a total standstill for the foreseeable future.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly barge traffic statistics, barges carrying corn and soybeans on the Mississippi River system for the peak weeks of harvest are down by double-digit margins as compared to the same time last year.

