Low-tax states gaining residents while high-tax states losing them

For states with the lowest taxes, an average of four people moved in from other parts of the country for every one person who left over the past eight years, according to a recent report from Redfin, a tech real estate brokerage firm.

In high-tax states, the trend is the opposite, with an average of 2.5 people leaving for every one person who moved in.

Redfin analyzed estimated migration patterns to and from 48 states from 2013 to 2020, correlated with rates of sales tax, income tax and property tax in 2020. For the national average, the 15 states with the lowest taxes are considered “low-tax states” and the 15 states with the highest taxes are considered “high-tax states.” Alaska and Hawaii are excluded because they’re extreme outliers in terms of migration.

Nevada, Florida, South Carolina and Texas are prime examples of low-tax states that are attracting new residents, according to Refin’s analysis.

Nevada, which has the sixth-lowest tax rate in the U.S., gained more residents than any other state over the last eight years (for every nine people who moved there from 2013 to 2020, just one person left). Meanwhile, South Carolina, which has the lowest tax rate in the country, also has the 11th-highest in-migration rate (tied with Delaware), with five people moving in for every person who left.

On the other end of the spectrum, New York—which lost more residents than any other state from 2013 to 2020, with one person moving in for every eight people who left—has the sixth-highest tax rate in the U.S. California, which has the highest tax rate in the U.S., also follows the pattern, albeit to a lesser extent, with one person moving in for every three people who left. Read the full analysis.