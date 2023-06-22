Low home supply has US builders stepping up construction despite high interest rates 

High interest rates are usually bad news for homebuilders. But right now, they are actually making new homes easy to sell by compounding a shortage of available real estate, The Wall Street Journal reports. The housing shortage was a problem even before the pandemic crisis struck, as the long shadow of the 2008 financial crisis led to years of underbuilding. But the events of 2020 gave many people a sudden urge to own a place of their own, while ultralow mortgage rates made financing a home easier. The flurry of homebuying took a lot of supply off the market.

Those ultralow rates are gone: After hitting a multidecade low of about 2.7% in early 2021, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is now around 6.7%. That run-up in rates has effectively stuck a lot of people in their homes. Anybody who bought or refinanced their mortgage when rates were lower than they are now—which is to say pretty much anybody who still owes money on their home—would need to pay substantially more interest if they decided to move.

As a result, the supply of previously owned, or existing, homes for sale has dwindled. The National Association of Realtors reported today that there were just 1.08 million existing homes on the market in May. In May 2019, there were 1.91 million.

For homebuilders, who are in the business of making new supply, none of this is a bad thing. It is part of why new home sales have been pushing higher, while sentiment among builders, which fell sharply through the fall, has begun to recover. Read the full story.