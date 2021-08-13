Louisiana’s weekly initial unemployment claims post big drop

Last week’s initial unemployment insurance claims fell to 2,411, a 28% drop from the previous week’s total of 3,228, according to the latest data released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, during the same week last year, 11,131 initial claims were filed in Louisiana.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 3,563 from 4,100 the week before.

The number of continued claims filed last week decreased to 43,992 from 47,230 the week before. Last week’s continued claims were far below the 299,974 claims seen the same week in 2020. Read the full report.