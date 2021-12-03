Louisiana’s weekly initial unemployment claims drop 24%

Unemployment claims in Louisiana fell once again last week, right before the holiday and news of the recently discovered Omicron variant.

Last week, 1,568 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in Louisiana, a roughly 24% decline from the week before, according to the latest figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, during the same week in 2020, 11,780 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which helps smooth out random fluctuations, dropped to 1,808 from the previous week’s average of 2,168.

Meanwhile, the number of continued claims filed for the week ending Nov. 27 decreased to 18,760 from 20,293 the week before. Last week’s continued claims were far below the 74,863 for the same week in 2020.

Unemployment in Louisiana continues to fall, and the state had a 4.3% unemployment rate in October, The Center Square reports. Job growth increased in October in all nine of the state’s major metropolitan areas.

However, the state’s job numbers have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

