Louisiana’s Voting System Commission weighs paper ballot option 

Louisiana’s Voting System Commission met Wednesday to learn about new certification standards for voting machines, part of its assigned task to upgrade the state’s outdated equipment.

A group of Louisiana residents that has closely followed the commission—while peddling incorrect information about the 2020 presidential election—continues to pressure the commission to reject voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots.

The commission, which first convened in November, is a 13-member panel comprising state officials, legislators and citizens tasked with recommending a new voting system. Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, introduced the legislation that formed the commission last year after a group of angry residents descended on a committee meeting and, citing claims detailed in a YouTube video, repeated Donald Trump’s claim that the election was stolen.

Hewitt says the legislation was simply an effort to insert transparency into the procurement process for any new machines.

The new law requires, among other things, that Louisiana use a voting system that creates some kind of paper trail. That could include either a traditional hand-marked paper ballot system in which voters use a pencil to fill in a bubble next to a candidate’s name or a system of electronic machines that produce a paper receipt that voters can verify before casting their ballots.

The commission heard Wednesday from two members of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission who explained the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0, a new set of certification standards that ensures voting machines meet updated cybersecurity and usability requirements.

