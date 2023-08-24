Louisiana’s riverboat casinos want to lower their target job numbers 

The head of Louisiana’s gambling regulatory body expects the state’s riverboat casino operators to request adjustments in the employee numbers included in their state licenses. Some of the hiring goals date back to when venues were originally approved three decades ago and were not adjusted for riverboats that have relocated.

Wade Duty, executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association, said the job goals also don’t reflect the post-pandemic labor market in which customer-facing service workers have become harder to attract and retain. In addition, casinos have moved toward outsourcing housekeeping and restaurant staff, and those employees can’t be counted toward the target number in their licenses.

Duty told Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns at Monday’s board meeting that casino operators plan to seek approval to amend their employment counts. The number is called a “voluntary condition” because the state cannot legally require the riverboats to meet job targets—it’s been ruled unconstitutional in other states with casinos—but regulators do consider employment, among other factors, when approving and renewing gaming licenses.

“Are we going to revoke a license? No, not based on the current goals that are just unrealistic,” Johns said in an interview Wednesday with the Illuminator. “And we’re going to put new goals into place. We’re going to monitor them very, very closely, but you’ve got to realize that they’re voluntary goals. And as long as I’m chairman, we will push them to attempt to meet those goals.”

Three of Louisiana’s 14 riverboat casinos in operation have achieved the number of workers called for in their licenses, based on midyear numbers provided Monday at the Gaming Control Board meeting. The state’s 15th riverboat license holder, DiamondJacks in Bossier City, has been closed since 2020 and changed ownership earlier this year. It’s currently undergoing an extensive renovation, as are multiple riverboats in Louisiana now that state law allows them to move their gaming operations on land.

Riverboats employ nearly 9,000 people in Louisiana, excluding employees of outside contractors. New hires at casino sportsbooks also don’t count toward employment goals if they are set up as a separate entity from the riverboat casino. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.