Louisiana’s proposed constitutional convention, explained

Speaking at the Press Club of Baton Rouge’s meeting Monday, Senate President Cameron Henry provided an update on the constitutional convention proposed by Gov. Jeff Landry.

Landry and Republican legislative leaders have called for a revised, shorter version of the Louisiana Constitution to be put before voters this November. To rewrite the constitution, the Legislature must vote with a two-thirds majority to hold a constitutional convention.

House Bill 800, introduced by state Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, would trigger the convention. A vote on that bill is forthcoming.

According to Henry, the precise process by which the constitution will be rewritten is still something of an unknown. He calls ironing out that process a “daunting task.”

“We have a group of members at least on the Senate side who don’t really understand how it would work,” Henry said. “We’re going to continue to have meetings with the governor’s team and amongst ourselves [about] how we’d like to set this up.”

Beaullieu’s bill calls for a convention of all 144 state legislators plus 27 additional delegates appointed by Landry. The convention would convene on May 20, meaning it would operate concurrently with the ongoing regular legislative session. A draft of the new constitution would need to be approved by a majority of the 171 total delegates no later than July 15.

Henry is skeptical that the 27 additional Landry-appointed delegates would make the process of drafting a new constitution any easier.

“The more people you add, the longer the process is going to take,” Henry said. “I don’t know whether we need any more people than the ones who were already elected by their constituents back home.”

As for what changes the convention would actually make to the constitution, Henry says delegates will focus on revising the “financial side” of Louisiana’s foundational governing document. More specifically, freeing up some of the $9.1 billion tied up in the state’s 48 constitutionally dedicated funds is likely to be a priority.

Henry suggests that freeing up some of those funds could help Louisiana offset the cost of repealing the state income tax, should the Legislature choose to do so.

Proponents of the convention have previously stated that laws contained in the constitution would not be struck down outright, meaning delegates would focus primarily on streamlining the document by relocating certain provisions to a separate “super statute.”

It is worth noting that changes to constitutional provisions must be approved by two-thirds of the Legislature as well as voters in a statewide election, while changes to statutes only require the Legislature’s simple-majority approval. Relocating constitutional provisions to a separate statute would make it easier to amend or strike down any relocated laws in the future.

If all goes according to plan, a new constitution will be presented to voters on the Nov. 5 presidential ballot. Louisiana’s current state constitution was ratified in 1974 and has been amended 216 times.