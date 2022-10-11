Louisiana’s out-of-state migration among nation’s highest

More than 21,000 people, or 0.45% of Louisiana’s population, moved out of the state from 2018 to 2019, according to a recent report from the Tax Foundation.

That out-of-state migration percentage was fifth highest in the country. Only the more populated states of New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, New York and California saw a higher percentage of their residents leave during that period.

As a result, Louisiana saw a drop of $573 million in its adjusted gross income, or AGI. But the state’s low per capita income means that the loss amounts to a 0.5% dip in AGI, which ranked No. 40.

Among the individuals who left, only 228 filed tax returns with earnings of $200,000 or more. Read the full report.