Louisiana’s jobless rate reaches record low, but labor force participation still lags 

Louisiana’s unemployment rate hit a record low for the third consecutive month in August with a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5%, though the figure is complicated by a high resignation rate and lagging labor force participation.

Louisiana’s 3.5% unemployment rate was 0.2 percentage points lower than July, marking 18 consecutive months of declines since April 2020. An estimated 73,909 Louisianans were unemployed last month, dropping by 2,967 from the previous record set in July. The unemployment rate is now at the lowest level since at least 1976.

Compared to August 2021, there’s now 32,804 fewer unemployed workers in the state.

The record low unemployment comes as the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals in the state decreased by 5,449 in August to 2,022,190, which represents the 10th-highest number in the state’s history and an increase of 68,481 year over year.

Read the full story from The Center Square.