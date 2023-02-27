Louisiana’s hotel tax revenue expected to top pre-pandemic levels this year 

Projected state and local tax revenues from hotels are expected to eclipse pre-pandemic levels this year to bring more than $1 billion to Louisiana.

An Oxford Economic Analysis released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association last week estimates 2023 state and local taxes generated by hotels will come in at $1,000,570,892, 5.1% higher than in the $951 million collected in 2019.

The increase translates into nearly $49 million more in 2023 than before the pandemic.

Nationwide, projected tax revenues this year are expected to increase 13.6% from 2019, jumping more than $5.5 billion from $41.1 billion to $46.7 billion in 2023. The projected revenue increase will surpass pre-pandemic levels in all 50 states, though local revenues in the District of Columbia are expected to decline 1.1%, according to the report.

