Louisiana’s gas tax rate is second lowest among states

Louisiana has the second-lowest gas tax rate in the nation, behind only Alaska, the Tax Foundation reports based on July data.

The state’s tax rate per gallon of gasoline is 16.93 cents, while Alaska’s rate is 8.95 cents per gallon. The highest rate belongs to California at 77.9 cents per gallon.

The gas tax equates to a user fee imposed by the government with the primary purpose of covering the cost of provided services, the Tax Foundation explains. This means that drivers are the ones most likely to benefit from services such as road construction, maintenance and repairs that the tax dollars fund.

Many states have not indexed their tax rates for inflation, which leads to tax revenue falling behind infrastructure spending needs.

“Gas taxes also face a narrowing base, as vehicle fuel economy has increased and electric vehicles make up an increasing percentage of vehicles on the road,” the report says.

Read the whole report.