Louisiana’s first 12 months of sports betting produces $26.5M in tax revenue 

Louisiana brought in roughly $26.5 million in tax revenue during the first 12 months of legal sports betting, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

However, the state won’t know for a few weeks how a full year of mobile betting will affect Louisiana’s bottom line, The Daily Advertiser reports.

Legal sports betting at retail locations launched in Louisiana in November 2021, and through October 2022, the casinos with sportsbooks made more than $35.8 million in net revenue off of sports betting and paid $3.6 million in taxes. Mobile sports betting launched in January 2022, and the mobile apps have made around $152.5 million and paid $22.8 million as of October 2022.

The state added another $40,000 in taxes from daily fantasy sports between July 2022 and October 2022. Read the full story, which includes an analysis of the state’s losses due to Houston furniture mogul Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale’s multimillion-dollar bet on the Cincinnati Bengals.