Here’s a switch, Louisiana corporate tax ranking better than Texas

The Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation ranks Louisiana 32nd for corporate taxes on its 2023 business tax climate index, up two spots from last year.

The rankings reflect how well systems, in the foundation’s view, promote efficiency and economic growth.

The ranking is based not on the amount businesses are taxed but on how well the taxation system is structured, according to the Tax Foundation. For example, Louisiana does not index income taxes to inflation, which the foundation says results in a “stealth tax” when prices rise.

The report is based on state tax systems as of July 1, 2022, the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year.

Among neighboring states, Mississippi ranks 13th for corporate taxes, Arkansas 29th and Texas 47th. South Dakota and Wyoming, which don’t charge corporate income taxes, are tied for first. Read more about Louisiana’s tax climate from a past Daily Report.