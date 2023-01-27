Louisiana’s corporate income tax highest in region

Louisiana’s corporate income tax rate is the 15th highest in the nation, according to an analysis released this week by The Tax Foundation.

Vance Ginn, chief economist at the right-leaning Pelican Institute, told New Orleans CityBusiness that Louisiana’s high rate makes it less competitive as compared to its neighbors.

Louisiana’s top 7.5% rate is the highest in the region, while neighboring Mississippi and Arkansas levy 5% and 5.3% respectively. Arkansas decreased its rate from 5.9% to 5.3% earlier this month as part of a larger effort to decrease both individual and corporate income tax rates in the state. Texas is one of four states to impose gross receipt taxes instead of corporate income taxes.

Corporate income taxes are levied in 44 states, and while they’re often regarded as a major revenue generator, The Tax Foundation writes that corporate income taxes accounted for just 7% of state tax collections and 4% of state general revenue in 2021. Of the states with corporate income taxes, rates range from 2.5% in North Carolina to 11.5% in New Jersey. See the full report.