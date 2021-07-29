Louisiana’s construction jobless rate exceeds national average 

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted construction unemployment rate came in at 9.6% in June, an increase of 0.8% from May and 0.3% higher than the same month a year ago.

That rate is higher than the U.S. average of 7.5% and puts Louisiana at No. 43 when ranked against the other 49 states, indicating the state’s new construction may not be bouncing back from the pandemic-caused recession as quickly as others.

The national not seasonally adjusted construction unemployment rate was down 2.6% in June 2021 from a year ago and 45 states had lower unemployment rates over the same period, according to the state-by-state analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released today by Associated Builders and Contractors.

The states with the lowest June 2021 estimated construction unemployment rates in order from lowest to highest were: Nebraska (1.4%), Idaho (1.8%), Utah (2%), Georgia (2.7%) and South Dakota (2.9%).

The bottom five states with the highest June 2021 unemployment rates, which Louisiana just missed by two places, were California and West Virginia (11.3%), New York (12.3%), New Mexico (13.5%) and New Jersey (13.6%).

A representative with the Baton Rouge-area ABC chapter could not be reached for comment prior to this afternoon’s deadline. See the full analysis.