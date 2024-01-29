Louisiana’s congressional delegation assails Biden’s LNG terminal pause 

Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy blasted President Biden’s decision to pause pending liquefied natural gas terminals, including one in Louisiana, USA Today Network reports.

Johnson, Cassidy, Kennedy and others say the decision to delay permits for the LNG export terminal in Cameron Parish and 17 others harms the Louisiana and U.S. economies and empowers Russia by expanding demand for that country’s liquefied natural gas.

“President Biden’s decision to place a pause on pending natural gas export terminals is outrageous,” Johnson, who represents northwestern Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, said in a statement. “By bending the knee to climate activists, the president is empowering Russia, weakening U.S. energy security, and forcing Europe’s reliance on dirty, Russian exports.”

Read the full story from USA Today Network.