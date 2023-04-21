Louisiana’s combined local and state sales tax remains the nation’s highest

Louisianans are paying a bigger percentage of sales tax than anyone else in the U.S. at nearly 10%, which critics describe as regressive because sales taxes take a larger percentage of income from low-income taxpayers than from high-income earners.

The 2023 Tax Foundation rankings list Louisiana at the top in combined state and local sales taxes at 9.55%, five times higher than Alaska at 1.76%, the state with the lowest sales tax, USA Today Network reports.

Right behind Louisiana is Tennessee at 9.548% combined sales tax, but Tennessee doesn’t have a state income tax.

This spring and over the next two years, state lawmakers will debate whether to reduce a portion of a temporary .45-cent state sales tax before it expires in 2025 or extend a portion or all of it. The problem is Louisiana’s temporary sales tax generates $460 million per year, according to the Legislative Fiscal Office. Read the full story.