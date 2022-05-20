Louisiana’s 4.1% unemployment rate higher than national average

Louisiana’s unemployment rate was 4.1% in April, down from 6.1% a year ago but higher than the national rate of 3.6%, federal statistics show.

Louisiana’s rate was essentially unchanged from March to April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The numbers have been adjusted to account for seasonal workforce shifts.

Unemployment rates were lower in April compared to March in 13 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 37 states, the bureau reported today. All 50 states and the District had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier.

The national unemployment rate was unchanged from the prior month but 2.4 percentage points lower than in April 2021.