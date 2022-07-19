Louisiana still home to nation’s highest combined sales tax rate

The Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation ranks Louisiana as having the highest combined state and local sales tax rate in its Midyear 2022 report, matching the foundation’s ranking from earlier this year.

Of the 45 states and District of Columbia that collect statewide sales taxes, Louisiana’s rate of 4.45% ranks 38th, according to the report. However, Louisiana also boasts the second-highest average local sales tax rate at 5.1%. When the state and local sales tax rates are combined, Louisiana jumps to the No. 1 spot.

The report calculates Louisiana’s combined state and local sales tax rate as 9.55%, followed by Tennessee at 9.54%, Arkansas at 9.48%, Washington state at 9.29% and Alabama at 9.22%. On the other end of the spectrum, Alaskans pay the lowest combined state and local sales tax rate at 1.76%, followed by Hawaii at 4.44%, Wyoming at 5.36%, Wisconsin at 5.43% and Maine at 5.5%.

The study cautions that the listed rates should be considered in the context of each state’s overall tax structure, and does not include other important variables such as income tax rates.