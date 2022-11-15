 Louisiana Workforce Commission promoting apprenticeships this week

This is National Apprenticeship Week, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission is taking part in a series of events to promote workforce programs.
The eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week aims to highlight how Registered Apprenticeship, an industry-driven training model, can help address staffing challenges by providing jobs while people train in specific skills. This year also marks the 85th anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act, which established the Registered Apprenticeship system.
LWC events this week include:
- Construction Career Fair and Open House. Hosted by Carpenters and Millwrights Training Trust Fund, this event will run Nov. 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s Baton Rouge training center on Greenwell Springs Road. Get more information.
- Virtual Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance Apprenticeship Fair. This job fair, geared toward high school students, will take place virtually Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature apprenticeship opportunities in construction, manufacturing, health, food and transportation. Here’s the zoom link.
- One Acadiana Presentation. LWC will present information about its apprenticeship program to One Acadiana on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lafayette Public Library.
- Fourth annual Career Magnet Expo. This event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 18, in Lockport. Get more information.