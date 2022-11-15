 Louisiana Workforce Commission promoting apprenticeships this week

This is National Apprenticeship Week, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission is taking part in a series of events to promote workforce programs.

The eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week aims to highlight how Registered Apprenticeship, an industry-driven training model, can help address staffing challenges by providing jobs while people train in specific skills. This year also marks the 85th anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act, which established the Registered Apprenticeship system.

LWC events this week include: