Louisiana workers’ pay has risen sharply in recent months 

Louisiana workers saw their median annual wages reach $54,300 in March—the highest since at least October 2020—according to research from the ADP Research Institute.

As USA Today Network reports, data shows the state’s median wage in March ranked 30th among all states and the District of Columbia. However, Louisiana has seen its year-over-year growth rates increase sharply in recent months.

Compared to other states across the U.S., Louisiana’s wages have generally grown at a slower pace since October 2020 rising 3.1% year over year in 2021 and 6.6% in 2022. Through the first three months of 2023, however, Louisiana has averaged a year-over-year increase of more than 7.4%. Read the full story.