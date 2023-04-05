Median wages rising for Louisiana workers who stay in their jobs

Louisiana’s median annual salary for workers who’ve stayed in their role for the past 12 months was $54,300 in March, a year-over-year gain of 7.4%, according to data released by ADP for March 2023.

Louisiana’s year-over-year median change in annual pay was higher than the national average of 6.9%, although U.S. median annual pay was higher at $57,700.

The report used payroll transaction data to provide a view of wages and salaries of nearly 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

Compared with nearby states, Louisiana’s median annual pay in March was equal to Georgia ($54,300) and higher than Florida ($50,300), Mississippi ($43,500) and Arkansas ($45,400), according to the report. States with higher median pay included Texas ($55,600) and Alabama ($59,100). Washington D.C. had the highest median pay ($94,400). Read the report.