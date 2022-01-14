Louisiana will receive $1B for bridge repairs and replacements 

Louisiana will receive around $1 billion from the federal infrastructure plan to repair its failing bridges and infrastructure, including $202.6 million this fiscal year, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced today.

The state’s bridges were a focal point for Louisiana’s backers of the bipartisan infrastructure package, which was championed by Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. The package allocates $26.5 billion for states to repair bridges and other infrastructure projects, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The state has around 795 state-owned bridges that need to be replaced or need significant repairs. There are also some 793 locally owned bridges that need to be repaired or replaced.

The funding, which comes over five years, will help with around 400 of Louisiana’s most decrepit bridges. Read the full story.