State will pay to retrain workers for in-demand jobs

Louisiana adults will be able to access grants to pay for education for high-demand, high-paying careers beginning next summer at the state’s community and technical colleges after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the MJ Foster Promise program into law.

According to The Daily Advertiser, the move, funded by $10.5 million in state dollars annually, could boost Louisiana’s workforce and allow workers to better adapt to changes in the economy. Applicants must be 21 or older and enroll in programs supporting five growing industry sectors—construction, health care, information technology, manufacturing and transportation and logistics.

Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Monty Sullivan describes the program as “TOPS for grown folks,” referring to the state’s popular college tuition program. But unlike TOPS, there are no academic requirements for securing the grants beginning next summer, and it will make “an impact on generations to come,” Sullivan says. Read the full story.