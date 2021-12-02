Louisiana will see fifth-highest individual health insurance cost in 2022

The cost of individual health insurance plans in Louisiana will rise about 3% in 2022 to an average $8,736 for the year, fifth-highest in the nation and almost 35% higher than the national average, according to a report compiled from federal data.

Factors related to COVID-19 have increased health care costs, which is driving up premiums, says Michael Bertaut, health care economist with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.

The ValuePenguin by Lending Tree report used Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data to compare the average cost of silver plans for 40-year-olds. Average costs don’t necessarily reflect out-of-pocket costs, since federal subsidies are available depending on the insured person’s income level.

Bertaut says individual policies tend to be more expensive in Louisiana than in other states because the market typically includes more older people, who drive up the cost of care for the entire risk pool. Most Louisiana buyers in the individual market qualify for financial aid to buy plans, he says.

Costs for employer-based group plans vary based on the group, Bertaut notes. But in general, health care costs (and therefore premiums) have risen recently for two main reasons, he says.

In 2020, many people put off routine care and nonemergency treatment because they were concerned about going to health care facilities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, people are getting care they put off last year.

The fourth COVID-19 surge resulted in more hospitalizations than at any other point in the pandemic, including many younger, otherwise healthy people, so insurers had to cover more hospitalizations.

“Because the cost of health insurance premium rates is directly tied to the costs of delivering care to ALL the members of a risk pool (group or individual market), 2022 health plan premium rates are increasing,” Bertaut says by email.

West Virginia will have the highest average annual cost in 2022 at $9,972, while Georgia residents will have the lowest at $3,708, according to the report.