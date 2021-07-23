Louisiana’s weekly initial unemployment claims rise 20% 

In the latest sign that the post-pandemic economic recovery will be a bumpy one, initial unemployment claims filed in Louisiana last week were up when compared to a week ago.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission reports 5,492 initial unemployment claims were filed last week, up nearly 1,000 from the 4,558 the previous week. Still it’s a dramatic improvement from the same week a year ago when 32,079 claims were filed during the height of the pandemic’s first wave.

The four-week moving average of initial claims—seen as a more stable measurement—increased to 4,600 from the previous week’s 4,297.

A bright spot is last week’s decline in continued claims, dropping to 48,045 from the prior week’s 49,230. The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 49,103 from the previous week’s 49,467.