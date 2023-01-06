Louisiana was in the black for 2022, financial report shows 

Louisiana took in more money than it spent in 2022, due to higher tax collections and an influx of federal funds, though expenses increased as well, according to the state’s comprehensive annual financial report.

The report published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office last week shows total primary government revenues of $43.8 billion in fiscal year 2022, compared to total primary government expenses of $40.1 billion, leaving the state with a net ending position of $9.3 billion.

Sales taxes increased by $715 million, individual income taxes increased $556 million, corporate income and franchise taxes increased $503 million, and severance taxes increased $243 million.

“These tax collections grew mainly as a result of a quick recovery from the pandemic, enhanced by federal stimulus packages,” the report reads. “The outcome reflected historic increases in the general sales tax, individual income tax, and corporate tax collections.”

