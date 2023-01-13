Louisiana wage growth slowed during 2022

Wages in Louisiana grew more slowly in 2022 than they did in 2021, according to data from ADP Research, though the state’s workers have still seen a significant increase in pay over the last two years, The Daily Advertiser reports.

In December 2022, Louisiana workers had a median annual pay of $53,700, which ranked 28th among U.S. states. Over the course of the year, the median wage increased by about $800, or 1.5%, according to ADP Research, which analyzes data on the economy and the national workforce.

Louisiana’s wage growth fell sharply from the previous year, when wages increased by $3,900 or 8%, which ranked 17th in the country. Louisiana had the 10th-largest decline in growth rate from 2021 to 2022. Read the full story.